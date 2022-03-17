American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.62 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.73.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,547 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.