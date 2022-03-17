American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coherus BioSciences worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 111,231.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $996.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

