American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Stem by 41.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,121 shares of company stock worth $3,162,750. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

NYSE:STEM opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

