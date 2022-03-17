American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.