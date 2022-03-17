American International Group Inc. Has $621,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CTS worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.73. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

CTS Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.