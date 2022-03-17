American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.98. 122,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,028. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

