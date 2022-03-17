American International Group Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kforce worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $81.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

