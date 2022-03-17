American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.58 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
