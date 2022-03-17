American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells $75,600.00 in Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.58 on Thursday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $189.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in American National Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,645,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American National Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in American National Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

