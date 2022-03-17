American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Buys $10,100.00 in Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 756,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,691. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.36.

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 82.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.