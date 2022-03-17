American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Buys $10,100.00 in Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 756,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,691. American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $122.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About American Resources (Get Rating)
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
