American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $537.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

