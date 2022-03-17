Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.83. 1,472,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

