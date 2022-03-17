AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. The stock traded as high as $148.78 and last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 13785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.15.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

