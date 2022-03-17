Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.12.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.