Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

