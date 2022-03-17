Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $205.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.40 million and the highest is $206.70 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $930.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 545,250 shares of company stock valued at $58,417,344. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. 6,829,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

