Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to post $26.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $121.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

