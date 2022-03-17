Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will report $345.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.47 million to $365.60 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. 249,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,800. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

