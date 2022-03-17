Analysts Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce $16.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.73 billion and the lowest is $16.02 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $69.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $69.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.52. 6,424,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

