Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) to post sales of $305.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $5.10 on Friday, reaching $65.41. 7,480,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,603. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.51, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

