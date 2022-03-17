Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT at $20.20

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 141,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 145,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 3,396,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

