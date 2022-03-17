Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) PT at $35.86

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 136,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,126,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,529,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,639,732. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

