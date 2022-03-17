Analysts Set PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) PT at $27.50

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,426,000 after purchasing an additional 334,757 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 207,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

