Analyzing Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timberline Resources and Perpetua Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -8.59 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -6.72

Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -28.85% -27.66% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Timberline Resources and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.84%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Paiute, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

