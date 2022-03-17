AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.