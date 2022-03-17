AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

