Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 398,718 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 272,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.