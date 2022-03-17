Andrew R. Speaker Sells 50,000 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

