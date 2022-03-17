Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 275,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 210,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

