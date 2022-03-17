Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE AOMR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 200,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,364. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $891,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
