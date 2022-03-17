Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Acquires 4 Shares

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,736 ($48.58) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($194.33).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,705.50 ($48.19) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,529.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,096.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £49.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.