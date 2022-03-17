Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Acquires 4 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,736 ($48.58) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($194.33).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,705.50 ($48.19) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,529.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,096.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £49.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.