ANI Pharmaceuticals’ (ANIP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.