ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.63. 712,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.34.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

