Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.23.

NYSE AR opened at $25.11 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 4.08.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

