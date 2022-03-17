Anthem, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $8.25 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a report released on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $8.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.84. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $483.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.80 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $470.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 52 week low of $340.52 and a 52 week high of $478.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

