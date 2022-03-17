Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $470.82 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.52 and a 12 month high of $478.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.72.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

