Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

