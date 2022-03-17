Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $2,551,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 786,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,179. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $163.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

