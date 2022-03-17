Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,528,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,443,719. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

