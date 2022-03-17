Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.
AAOI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 277,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,022. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.61.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
