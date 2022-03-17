Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 9,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,799. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.
In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
APRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
