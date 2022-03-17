Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 9,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,799. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

