Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.