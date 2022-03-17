Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 73,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,025,078 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

