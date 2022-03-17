Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

