Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Equities research analysts at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arcimoto by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

