Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Equities research analysts at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Shares of FUV opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.
Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
