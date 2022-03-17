Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

ARCO stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 983,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

