Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.77. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 529,367 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

