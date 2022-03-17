ArGoApp Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.07 or 0.06848463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,948.90 or 0.99974952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041552 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

