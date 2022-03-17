Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 167,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

