Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $161.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

