Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

CIBC began coverage on shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVFGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

About Ascot Resources (Get Rating)

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.