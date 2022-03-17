Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

