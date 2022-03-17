Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 6,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.72) to GBX 4,950 ($64.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,751.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $232.14 and a 1-year high of $349.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.95.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

